UPDATED: CM Punk Confirms His AEW Deal Is ‘Not Short-Term,’ Was In Talks For a Year and a Half

UPDATED: CM Punk has confirmed a few details of his contract, stating that it is not a short-term one. Punk spoke during a post-Rampage media scrum (per Fightful) and wouldn’t reveal details of the contract but confirmed some basics.

“I don’t really know if you want to know how the sausage is made,” Punk said. “One of the biggest appeals of AEW looks like they show up. Have a good time. You don’t want to know the terms of my contract. Just know that I’m here. It’s not a short-term thing and I’m here to help anyone that wants help.”

Tony Khan added, “We’re going to be doing this for a while. We’re excited. This isn’t a short-term thing or a part-time thing. This is full-time and we’re very excited.”

Punk added that he’s been talking to Khan for a while, saying, “I’ll go ahead and spoil that I’ve been talking to Tony for probably a year and a half about this. Some girls are easy to get into bed. I am not. I need to do wined and dined. That’s not, ‘Oh I need more money and less dates’ and ‘oh I need this and I need that.’ It was literally just talking to Tony and getting to know him, and the more people that he employed that I knew, I’d ask them questions and they’d tell me things.”

He continued, “I’ve been in the game for a few minutes, you know, so I’ve seen that. I think I traced it back to, especially since the downfall of ECW, every six months to a year, somebody pops up, ‘I have money, we’re gonna have TV and we’re going to use all the ECW guys.’ This is not a slight on Tony at all. It’s more of, it’s more of a slight at me being a paranoid, neurotic, anxiety-ridden, very careful person, and I wasn’t in a hurry. The pandemic kind of help that out, you know, and I knew I couldn’t debut if there’s no people in the building. So, I always say, timing is everything, and there were a lot of happy accidents along the way that made this possible.”

ORIGINAL: CM Punk made his return to wrestling on AEW Rampage, and a new report has details on when his deal came together. Fightful Select reports that there were discussions for Punk to return with a multi-year contract that Punk’s side was open to in July, with talks having started in June at the latest.

The site adds that Punk’s press release (which you can see below) where he just said “I’m back.” was set at least a week ago and that people within WarnerMedia knew of “Jordan-esque” plan. Details on what Punk’s contract entails are still not known at this time.

Punk implied in his promo tonight that he will be around full-time going forward.