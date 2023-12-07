Details On When QT Marshall Initially Resigned From AEW, Non-Compete Clause

A new report has details on when QT Marshall resigned from AEW. As reported, Marshall announced in November that he had exited the company. It has been reported that Marshall’s exit was because he wanted to be more active as an on-air wrestler. SE Scoops has a new report with some additional details on when Marshall initially moved to leave the company and more.

According to the report, Marshall initially resigned back in August. His deal with the company was up on September 1st, and while he had signed a short-term extension to last to the end of 2023 the new report says that he signed on the premise that he would get more ring-time. That never happened and he will be free to work elsewhere come January.

Tony Khan confirmed in late November that Marshall’s exit was because he wants an in-ring career.