Details On When Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee At AEW Worlds End Was Set

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee will finally face off at AEW Worlds End, and a new report reveals when the plans for the match came together. The two are set to compete at Saturday’s PPV, months after they were feuding at the start of the year. Fightful Select reports that the plan was finalized after Full Gear.

According to the report, Strickland was originally set to continue his feud with Hangman Page but after their Full Gear match a pivot was made, and a plan was made to have Lee and Strickland finish their feud, with integration of ROH and Shane Taylor. Page and Swerve were reportedly never planned for a third match at Worlds End.