Details On Who Was Involved With Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Segment, Filming Notes

A new report by Fightful Select has details on Matt Riddle’s debut Smackdown segment. Riddle made his debut on the June 19th episode of Smackdown when he interrupted AJ Styles’ Intercontinental Championship celebration.

According to the site, the segment was set up so that there were lines of dialoque on paper on the table in front of Renee Young and AJ Styles that held the IC Title. Styles was said to have been “very funny” during filming of the segment and among other things, joked about Daniel Bryan “strapping the fake velcro around his waist.” John Laurinaitis helped a lot with the segment, during which the performers received instructions via the PA speaker in order to reposition people before Riddle came out. Laurinaitis wanted to ensure that Riddle’s lack of shoes would be visible on camera.

There was apparently one point where Riddle accidentally delivered one of Styles’ lines and followed it up with “My bad bro.” That drew a laugh from the NXT talent in the audience, who know Riddle and his personality, though Laurinaitis was “befuddled” by it.

The Braun Strowman promo promo required less coaching and instruction, as it was only him in the ring.