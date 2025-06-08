wrestling / News

Details On Who Ran Production For WWE X AAA Worlds Collide

June 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Livestream Image Credit: WWE

WWE X AAA Worlds Collide took place on Saturday and a new report reveals who was running the show backstage. PWInsider reports that Jeremy Borash was running all aspects of Saturday afternoon’s live broadcast of the crossover event.

The show aired on YouTube at 3 PM ET through about 5:30 PM ET before WWE Money in the Bank started at 7 PM ET.

