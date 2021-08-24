Details On Why Becky Lynch Is Turning Heel

A new report has some details on why WWE is reportedly turning Becky Lynch heel on Smackdown following her SummerSlam return. As reported on Sunday, the current plan is to have Lynch be positioned as the top heel in the women’s division on Friday nights, and F4W Online reports that the decision came from Lynch herself.

According to the site, Lynch asked to be brought back as a heel. Lynch is reportedly set to feud with Bianca Belair going forward after winning the title from Belair in quick fashion, surprising her while shaking her hand before their impromptu match at SummerSlam with an attack and a quick pinfall. There’s no word as of yet regarding when the two may have their rematch; the next PPV is Extreme Rules on September 26th.