Details on Why Impact Wrestling Is No Longer on FreeSports in UK

A new report has some details on why FreeSports in the UK is no longer airing Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, the promotion’s weekly show is no longer airing on the channel, with episodes now available in the UK on YouTube and Facebook.

According to Wrestling Inc, the initial airing deal was a trial to see how the show performed and FreeSports decided not to renew the deal after the trial was done.

FreeSports has previously aired MLW, which ran from April 2019 through June 2020 before moving to the Sports Channel Network. Impact still airs on AXS TV and Twitch in the US.