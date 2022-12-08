Details On Why Miro Has Been Absent From AEW TV

Miro hasn’t been seen much on AEW TV in 2022, and a new report has some details on why. The AEW star hasn’t been seen since All Out and has only worked four matches this year, and Fightful Select reports that it is not due to any injury issue.

The site reports that sources in AEW have reiterated that Miro has been healthy and cleared, and wants to compete. However, there has not been any creative plans set up for him. There were said to have been plans to have creative conversations with Miro but it hasn’t happened as of now. It was noted that according to those they’ve spoken to, he is “eager” to make his return.