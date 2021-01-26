Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes

If you thought the booking of tonight’s six-woman tag match on Raw didn’t make a lot of sense, that’s because it didn’t go as planned. PWInsider reports that the finish that saw Shayna Baszler get counted out was a legitimate count-out and not the way the match was supposed to end.

That error led Adam Pearce to come out and restart the match during the commercial break, which ultimately led to Nia Jax, Baszler, and Lacey Evans defeat Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

In related news, Brooke is said to be “100% okay” after the rough bump she took from Nia Jax’s chokeslam.