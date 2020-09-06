Details on Why Tooth & Nail Match Was Booked For All Out, Update on Britt Baker

If you thought that last night’s Tooth & Nail Match at All Out was done due to Britt Baker’s injury, you guessed right. It was noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the match, which saw Baker battle Big Swole in Baker’s dental office, was done because Baker “wasn’t ready yet.”

Dave Meltzer noted on the show that AEW thought that Baker would be cleared from the leg break she suffered in May before the PPV, but that didn’t end up happening and the cinematic match was done as a way to cover the fact that Baker was not yet 100%.

Baker lost the match when, following attempts by Baker to use a drill Swole, she tried to use novacaine but it backfired, resulting in Swole using a gas mask to knock Baker out and get the win.

There is no word yet on when Baker may be cleared.