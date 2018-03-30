wrestling / News
WWE News: Details On Wrestlemania Merchandise Booths In New Orleans, Latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes Match With AJ Styles
– Wrestling Inc reports that in addition to a Wrestlemania 34 Superstore at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, there will be merchandise booths at the New Orleans Marriott Hotel on Canal Street and the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on Poydras Street. WWE will have a merchandise trailer at Harrah’s Plaza on the corner of Canal & South Peters Street. They will also turn the New Orleans Saints Team Store at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome into a WrestleMania Stadium Store, located between gates A & B. You can find more details here.
– In a post on Twitter, Shinsuke Nakamura hyped his match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 34.
Destiny goes on and cross the line. @AJStylesOrg #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/Y9aAyUmzJc
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 30, 2018
– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from The New Day, who hype Kofi Kingston’s episode of Photo Shoot: