Details On WWE Draft Being Delayed From Last Year

There was no WWE Draft last year, and a new report has details on what talent was told about it. Fightful Select reports that talent were told that the draft, which had been rumored for late last year to reset the rosters for the new regime, was being moved to an undetermined point in 2023. The report adds that according to over a dozen talent, the roster has not been told that the draft is happening soon, nor when it might eventually happen.

Several members of the roster said that in talking it over with other talent, they assumed it would be happening after WrestleMania as it often has. However, as of this afternoon talent has not yet been informed of one taking place.

The report adds that sources at FOX and USA Network have in the past said that they generally prefer distinctly different talent rosters for each brand so that they can focus on their particular investments, but that there’s been much less of that sentiment expressed since Triple H took over.