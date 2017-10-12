UPDATED: More Details on WWE Firing Jimmy Jacobs – More Backstage Details, Young Bucks Tell Daniel Bryan To Take Pic With Them So WWE Fires Him

UPDATED: PWInsider has some more details on WWE’s firing of Jimmy Jacobs, adding that WWE does not like when writers or other non-wrestlers try to get themselves over when that isn’t their role, and that is what they felt Jacobs was trying to do by posting a photo of him with the Bullet Club on social media. This is apparently what got the Brooklyn Brawler fired even after decades of working with the company, because he used social media in ways that WWE felt “wasn’t his role.”

Jacobs was very liked backstage and seen as “one of the boys” since he understood a wrestler’s perspective. Many of his ideas have been used, including Chris Jericho’s list.

It’s worth noting that Jacobs did take time off to deal with a personal issue over the summer, and that may have added a target on his back.

The Young Bucks also tweeted out today that Daniel Bryan should take a photo with them so that he can be fired. Bryan is planning to return to wrestling when his WWE deal expires in September of 2018.

Hey Bryan Danielson you should take a photo with us too. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) October 12, 2017

ORIGINAL: It was reported yesterday that Jimmy Jacobs (Chris Scoville, 33) is no longer with WWE. Jacobs had been a writer with WWE since March 2015 and had been repeatedly praised by Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens for his work.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jacobs was fired last week, but news didn’t break until yesterday. The cause of the firing was due to Jacobs posting a photo on Instagram taken before Raw in Ontario (the day of Bullet Club’s “invasion” of Raw) when he posed with The Young Bucks, Adam Page and Marty Scurll. The photo was posted during the afternoon, before anyone would have known that WWE would have reacted the way it did (the cease & desist order) to the Bullet Club.

Once the news broke of Jacobs’ firing, he had a T-shirt made with a design of a newspaper headline and the words “Unprofessional,” showing the photo in question that got him fired. When he took the photo, he didn’t realize the company’s reaction to the Bullet Club spoof of the DX Invasion would be what it was, because nobody predicted what it would be ahead of time, especially after Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles all did low key cameos on the Being the Elite, the Bullet Club’s YouTube series.