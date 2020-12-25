Details on WWE Doing Long-Term Booking For NXT As Opposed to Smackdown & Raw

Reports of Raw and Smackdown being put together at that last minute due to rewrites are common, but that is apparently not the case for NXT. As has been reported for a long time, Raw and Smackdown’s storylines are regular victims of rewrites on the day of the show after Vince McMahon will demand changes and sometimes complete rewrites, which has led to heavy stress for those brands’ creative teams.

According to the WON, this is not a situation that is repliated for NXT. The report notes that NXT is written with “long-term booking” in mind, to the point that there are almost nver late-day changes to the show. The report notes that the only times that there are such changes typically stem from other reasons such as injury, COVID-19 concerns, or the like.

Triple H, of course, is the creative force in charge of NXT while Vince McMahon has the final word on Raw and Smackdown.