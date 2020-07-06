New Details on What Led to WWE’s New Mask Policy at Tapings

A new report from Fightful Select has details on how WWE’s new mask policy at tapings came about. As reported on Friday, WWE has informed their staff and roster that everyone except for those performing on camera have to wear a mask at all times, with $500 fines for a first-time violation of the policy and $1,000 for the second.

This represents a big change from WWE’s previous stance on wearing masks, and according to Fightful a returning Raw star led the way. The site reports that the star, who was away for a few weeks due to concerns about COVID-19, spoke with Vince McMahon at last week’s tapings. WWE had already made moves to ease concerns about the spread of the virus such as splitting the Raw and Smackdown tapings, but the wrestler in question said that he was concerned that proper measures weren’t being taken seriously enough including using masks and social distancing. This reportedly led to McMahon instituting the rule.

One wrestler told the site that Vince McMahon is typically stowed away in an office on most taping days and doesn’t see whether or not practices are put into play, which is part of why McMahon hadn’t already instituted the changes.