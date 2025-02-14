Details On This Weekend’s WWE on A&E Programming

WWE programming returns to A&E this weekend with new programming, including the premiere of the new series WWE LFG. It all happens on Sunday.

8 PM ET: WWE LFG – The Future Greats meet their legendary mentors, and show their skills on the mic and in the ring. Four select superstars have a match to control their destiny, while one WWE-hopeful’s attitude could kill his chances at LFG glory.

9:30 PM ET: WWE Rivals – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Undertaker – “Gabriel Iglesias leads a roundtable discussion with Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield to break down “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Undertaker’s epic rivalry.

10:32 PM ET: WWE’s Greatest Moments – Raw in the ’90s – “Monday Night Raw first aired in 1993 and instantly became must-see TV. Skyrocketed by the popularity of Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and factions like Degeneration X, this era was a fan favorite.”