Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg

The WON has new details on how WWE plans to book Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. The site reports that the match, which is for Wyatt’s WWE Universal Championship, will likely be kept short. Last year’s Super ShowDown match that pitted Goldberg against Undertaker ran almost ten minutes, and was very poorly received due to botches that took place during the match.

The site noted that the concern with Wyatt vs. Goldberg is that Goldberg doesn’t do well in matches where he has to sell too much, and Wyatt’s Fiend gimmick is built around the idea of not selling big moves. Goldberg has been a Paul Heyman project since he returned to WWE, notably his feud with Brock Lesnar and match at WrestleMania 33. That was supposed to be his retirement run but because it was so well-received, Heyman decided when he was put in control of Raw to book Goldberg like Bruno Sammartino during the late 1970s when Sammartino would return every now and then to pop business and pick up a win. The plan from Heyman was to keep Goldberg from losing until he got to the point where he couldn’t do the role anymore.

While the site doesn’t say who is scheduled to go over in the match, the plan when the match was announced was to have Wyatt go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania; Goldberg would only be scheduled for Super ShowDown. That said, he did pop the rating when he returned on Smackdown and there has been more interest online in Goldberg vs. Reigns at WrestleMania than Wyatt vs. Reigns.

Super ShowDown takes place on February 27th in Riyadh and airs live on WWE Network.