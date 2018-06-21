More Details on WWE Releasing Big Cass

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are some more details on WWE’s decision to release big Cass. Cass reportedly had heat dating back to the angle where he beat down the little person, going against orders. Cass skipped a rehearsal for a promo that Kevin Dunn had asked for and he then went long on the live version of that promo. There was a lot of heat regarding the promo, Vince McMahon hated it, and he fired the writer of it a few weeks ago. Cass reportedly had enemies defending Donald Trump while in an argument with Sami Zayn about the treatment of Muslims that upset many backstage. Agents/producers have had issues with him going back to before his injury, and there had been negative reviews of his work since returning from injury. His two clean submission losses to Bryan were part of his punishment. Several independent promoters are already looking at reuniting Enzo & Cass.