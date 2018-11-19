Details on Why WWE Said The Survivor Series Pre-Show Match ‘Didn’t Count’

On last night’s WWE Survivor Series pre-show, Team Smackdown defeated Team Raw in the 10 on 10 tag team elimination match. But when the PPV started, and the Raw women won their 5 on 5 elimination match, commentary insisted that Raw was leading the series 1-0. The story of the show was that raw was supposed to pull the clean sweep, but according to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio (via Ringside News), there was a communication issue regarding the pre-show match…

“So here’s the deal, okay? The storyline was supposed to be a clean-sweep for Raw and somewhere in the communications process, don’t ask me why, SmackDown won that tag match so they had to tell everyone that it didn’t count. That was the reason. One hand forgot what the other was doing. Vince wanted a clean-sweep and I don’t know how this happens, so yeah, it didn’t count.”