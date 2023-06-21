Details On WWE’s Strategy Behind PLE Announcements

WWE has been announcing their Premium Live Events closer to the show than usual as of late, and a new report has details on why. Fightful Select reports that WWE has begun announcing the dates and venues for their PLEs later than they have in past years in order to maximize the buzz around the shows. Sources in the company noted that they’re trying to be strategic around their events and factoring in economics, storyline, audience growth and more when deciding dates and locations, and that by announcing the shows individually rather than in batches, it lets each show reveal become its own moment.

This year has seen each PLE announced individually, where as in 2022 all shows and locations were announced well ahead of time. People in the company have said they’re very pleased with with how things have played out for them on such shows this year.