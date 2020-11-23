Details on WWE’s Taping Plans For Tribute to the Troops

A new report has some details on WWE’s taping plans for this year’s Tribute to the Troops event. PWInsider reports that the show will be taped the morning of December 2nd at 10:30 AM ET. The current plan is to use the ThunderDome for the taping. WWE will still be inside the Amway Center ThunderDome at that time, as they are not moving to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay until the December 11th episode of Smackdown.

The show will air on December 6th on FOX and will have servicepeople in the ThunderDome virtual audience. WWE announced that the special show would be coming back this year after taking place but not airing in 2019.