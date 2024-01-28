Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble

As previously reported, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble, entering at #5. Fightful Select has details on the agreement between WWE and TNA that led to Grace making her shocking appearance.

WWE had previously reached out to outside companies about possible entrants in the match. They contacted TNA this past weekend and Grace’s appearance was handled by TNA. She had a physical and blood work done on Monday, then flew to Florida on Thursday to take part in rehearsals. WWE sources said that TNA and Grace were “easy to deal with” during the process.

It should be noted that the Knockouts champion is still signed to TNA.