Details on How WWE Views Sunday’s Evolution PPV & Reason They are Running It

October 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, (via Wrestling Inc), internally, WWE doesn’t see Sunday’s Evolution PPV as a big show. In what is a surprise to likely no one, the event was announced for Stephanie McMahon to brag about the show, and also as a way to take heat off the company for the women not traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel.

