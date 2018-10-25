wrestling / News
Details on How WWE Views Sunday’s Evolution PPV & Reason They are Running It
October 25, 2018 | Posted by
According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, (via Wrestling Inc), internally, WWE doesn’t see Sunday’s Evolution PPV as a big show. In what is a surprise to likely no one, the event was announced for Stephanie McMahon to brag about the show, and also as a way to take heat off the company for the women not traveling to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel.