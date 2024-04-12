Details On WWE Wanting A Different Cameo In Wrestlemania 40 Main Event

The main event of Wrestlemania 40 featured cameos from John Cena and The Undertaker, who took out the Bloodline to help Cody Rhodes win. The Undertaker, however, was not originally planned to attack The Rock. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally planned for that spot, as he would have come out to give Rock a stunner.

It was noted that WWE and Austin couldn’t reach an agreement on financial terms, so Undertaker was put in that position instead.