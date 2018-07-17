wrestling / News
Details on WWE’s 30 Years of Summerslam DVD Set
– WWE will released their 30 Years of Summerslam DVD set on August 27. You can see a full content list below for all three discs.
DISC 1
This is SummerSlam!
Disc 1 Report – 1988-1992
Intercontinental Championship Match: The Honky Tonk Man vs. The Ultimate Warrior
SummerSlam • August 29, 1988
Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Demolition vs. The Hart Foundation
SummerSlam • August 27, 1990
Intercontinental Championship Match: Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. The British Bulldog
SummerSlam • August 29, 1992
Disc 1 Report – 1994-1998
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Owen Hart
SummerSlam • August 29, 1994
Boiler Room Brawl: The Undertaker vs. Mankind
SummerSlam • August 18, 1996
Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Rock vs. Triple H
SummerSlam • August 30, 1998
Disc 1 Recap
DISC 2
Disc 2 Report – 2001-2002
Ladder Match for the WWE Hardcore Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Rob Van Dam
SummerSlam • August 19, 2001
WWE Championship Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle
SummerSlam • August 19, 2001
Unsanctioned Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H
SummerSlam • August 25, 2002
Disc 2 Report – 2002-2007
Undisputed WWE Championship Match:The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar
SummerSlam • August 25, 2002
Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels
SummerSlam • August 21, 2005
WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton
SummerSlam • August 26, 2007
Disc 2 Recap
DISC 3
Disc 3 Report – 2009-2013
TLC Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy
SummerSlam • August 23, 2009
Chris Jericho vs. Dolph Ziggler
SummerSlam • August 19, 2012
WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan
SummerSlam • August 18, 2013
Disc 3 Report – 2014-2017
WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
SummerSlam • August 17, 2014
WWE Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte
SummerSlam • August 21, 2016
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe
SummerSlam • August 20, 2017
Disc 3 Recap