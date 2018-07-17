Details on WWE’s 30 Years of Summerslam DVD Set

– WWE will released their 30 Years of Summerslam DVD set on August 27. You can see a full content list below for all three discs.

DISC 1

This is SummerSlam!

Disc 1 Report – 1988-1992

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Honky Tonk Man vs. The Ultimate Warrior

SummerSlam • August 29, 1988

Best 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Demolition vs. The Hart Foundation

SummerSlam • August 27, 1990

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. The British Bulldog

SummerSlam • August 29, 1992

Disc 1 Report – 1994-1998

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship: Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Owen Hart

SummerSlam • August 29, 1994

Boiler Room Brawl: The Undertaker vs. Mankind

SummerSlam • August 18, 1996

Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Rock vs. Triple H

SummerSlam • August 30, 1998

Disc 1 Recap

DISC 2

Disc 2 Report – 2001-2002

Ladder Match for the WWE Hardcore Championship: Jeff Hardy vs. Rob Van Dam

SummerSlam • August 19, 2001

WWE Championship Match: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle

SummerSlam • August 19, 2001

Unsanctioned Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H

SummerSlam • August 25, 2002

Disc 2 Report – 2002-2007

Undisputed WWE Championship Match:The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam • August 25, 2002

Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels

SummerSlam • August 21, 2005

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton

SummerSlam • August 26, 2007

Disc 2 Recap

DISC 3

Disc 3 Report – 2009-2013

TLC Match for the World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy

SummerSlam • August 23, 2009

Chris Jericho vs. Dolph Ziggler

SummerSlam • August 19, 2012

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan

SummerSlam • August 18, 2013

Disc 3 Report – 2014-2017

WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam • August 17, 2014

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte

SummerSlam • August 21, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

SummerSlam • August 20, 2017

Disc 3 Recap