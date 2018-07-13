Details on WWE’s Tour This Weekend, Including Extreme Rules

– WWE will hit the road this weekend with a tour of dates before Extreme Rules this Sunday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

RAW has a show in Charleston, West Virginia tonight, before heading to Wheeling tomorrow. Monday’s episode of RAW will be live from Buffalo, New York.

Smackdown has a show tomorrow in Canton, Ohio. On Monday, they hit Reading, Pennsylvania, before Tuesday’s Smackdown Live taping in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.

Finally, NXT will have an event in Tampa, Florida tonight and Crystal River tomorrow night.