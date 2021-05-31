Details On This Week’s WWE Network Additions On Peacock

May 31, 2021 | Posted by

Several new programs will be added to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including more independent wrestling shows and more.

Monday, May 31

WWE Tribute to the Troops 2020

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, June 1

WWE NXT (4/25/21) (encore)

Wednesday, June 2

Monday Night Raw (5/3/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (50-36)

WWE NXT (6/1/21)

Thursday, June 3

Miz & Mrs. Season 2 (also available on free tier)

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, June 4

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, June 5

WWE Main Event (5/20/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 174

PROGRESS Chapter 112

Sunday, June 6

Friday Night SmackDown (5/7/21) (also available on free tier)