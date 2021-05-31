wrestling / News
Details On This Week’s WWE Network Additions On Peacock
Several new programs will be added to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including more independent wrestling shows and more.
Monday, May 31
WWE Tribute to the Troops 2020
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, June 1
WWE NXT (4/25/21) (encore)
Wednesday, June 2
Monday Night Raw (5/3/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
The 50 Greatest Tag Teams (50-36)
WWE NXT (6/1/21)
Thursday, June 3
Miz & Mrs. Season 2 (also available on free tier)
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 4
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, June 5
WWE Main Event (5/20/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 174
PROGRESS Chapter 112
Sunday, June 6
Friday Night SmackDown (5/7/21) (also available on free tier)
