Developmental Talent Reportedly Not Happy After Last Week’s TV Tapings

According to a new report, the NXT and developmental talent used at last week’s TV tapings were none too happy about the situation. Wrestling Inc reports that the talent used in place of fans at the tapings last week had a difficult week after several long days where they were only able to sit during breaks.

According to the site, the talent had to meet at Full Sail at 10 AM for testing, which as previously reported was temperature checks and a questionnaire as opposed to COVID-19 tests. The talent then ended up being bussed to the PC at 11 AM for the tapings, and were there until 10 PM.

The situation reportedly remained that was on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thursday saw WWE tape the Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream match NXT Takeover: In Your House on Sunday, and was shot outdoors. Talent arrived at 7 PM but rain meant that they couldn’t begin filming until after midnight, and so talent didn’t get home until early morning.