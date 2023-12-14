wrestling / News
The Devil’s Minions Attack Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite
Hangman Page was assaulted by The Devil’s henchmen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw accusations lobbied back and forth on who the identify of the Devil is, as Samoa Joe accused Page of being behind the mask while Roderick Strong levied the charge at MJF of being The Devil. That led to an altercation between Strong and Joe, with Strong getting knocked down by the challenger for the AEW World Championship.
Joe’s accusation took a hit of its own at the end of tonight’s show, when The Devil’s minions assaulted Page in the parking lot. The Devil looked on from a car and nodded as the minions slammed Page onto the windshield of a car.
Page joins The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, MJF himself and Jay White as people assaulted (or seemingly assaulted) by the mysterious figure or his henchmen.
.@RoderickStrong states his case on why MJF is the devil… and also delivers a flash from the past to Hangman Adam Page#AEWDynamite is live on TBS pic.twitter.com/FNpUa9KTJA
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 14, 2023
Samoa Joe! Hangman! Face-To-Face!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/Mk9ONgiMXY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023
The Devil's Men are attacking #HangmanAdamPage in the parking lot!
Watch #AEWDynamite #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Rf02lCC5FB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 14, 2023