The Devil’s Minions Attack Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page was assaulted by The Devil’s henchmen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw accusations lobbied back and forth on who the identify of the Devil is, as Samoa Joe accused Page of being behind the mask while Roderick Strong levied the charge at MJF of being The Devil. That led to an altercation between Strong and Joe, with Strong getting knocked down by the challenger for the AEW World Championship.

Joe’s accusation took a hit of its own at the end of tonight’s show, when The Devil’s minions assaulted Page in the parking lot. The Devil looked on from a car and nodded as the minions slammed Page onto the windshield of a car.

Page joins The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, MJF himself and Jay White as people assaulted (or seemingly assaulted) by the mysterious figure or his henchmen.