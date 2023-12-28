wrestling / News
Devon Dudley Academy Announces New Year’s Special For Training Rate
Devon Dudley’s wrestling academy has announced a special deal for training in the new year. The Devon Dudley Academy issued a press release (per PWInsider) announcing a special from January 1st through the 31st on pricing. The academy is located in Winter Park, Florida.
The full announcement reads as follows:
Happy new year! At DDA we are running a New Year’s special starting January 1st and running until January 31. The first students to sign up by January 9th to get an additional $500 off, making one year tuition only $1000! That’s over $2500 in savings! Stop by our school in person to check it out and sign up at 2720 Forsyth Rd
Unit 318 Winter Park, FL… or give us a call at 407*790*7800 to get started on your journey or visit https://dvonacademy.com.