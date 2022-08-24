Dexter Lumis Appears On NXT, Briefly Reunites With Indi Hartwell

InDex lives on NXT, as Dexter Lumis appeared and provided a pick-me-up for Indi Hartwell. Tuesday night’s show saw Hartwell lose a match to Blair Davenport. After the bout, she stayed at ringside and eventually cut a promo about how she’s been lost for the last several months.

Lumis then popped out out of nowhere on the other side of the ring and Hartwell saw him. They climbed into the ring and embraced, then kissed. Lumis slid out of the ring and Indi climbed into his arms, with the two exiting.

Shortly after, Lumis was arrested, presumably for his trespassing or his kidnap of The Miz on Raw, and left Indi with a letter that read “Goodbye Indi (for now). I (HEART) you.”