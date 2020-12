Dexter Lumis Defeats Cameron Grimes In Wild Strap Match at NXT Takeover: WarGames (Highlights)

Cameron Grimes brought everything he had against Dexter Lumis in their strap match at NXT Takeover: WarGames, but Lumis came out on top. Lumis beat Grimes in their match on the PPV, applying the Silencer with an assist from the strap after he yanked Grimes’ feet out from under him and Grimes fell face-first on a chair seat. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

You can check out our ongoing coverage of the PPV here.