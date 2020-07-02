wrestling / News

Dexter Lumis Defeats Roderick Strong in NXT Strap Match (Pics, Video)

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first NXT strap match did not go the Undisputed Era’s way at the Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, Dexter Lumis defeated Roderick Strong despite interference from Bobby Fish. You can check out highlights from the match below:

