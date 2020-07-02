wrestling / News
Dexter Lumis Defeats Roderick Strong in NXT Strap Match (Pics, Video)
The first NXT strap match did not go the Undisputed Era’s way at the Great American Bash. On tonight’s show, Dexter Lumis defeated Roderick Strong despite interference from Bobby Fish. You can check out highlights from the match below:
Strap in, Roddy. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/Oz6GgxgMuy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
Thousand yard stare. 👁️#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/qhV2lRS4Oj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 2, 2020
Oh no. This can't be good for @roderickstrong's phobia. #WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/OiB62ZtsM8
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
With nowhere to run, @roderickstrong finally looks fear in the 👁 in this #StrapMatch against @DexterLumis . #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/mFZMEkS0AB
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
(roderick) STRONG Suplex.#WWENXT #NXTGAB #StrapMatch @roderickstrong @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/WeXFokktFi
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020
.@roderickstrong could not escape the 𝓼𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮.@DexterLumis wins #WWENXT's first-ever #StrapMatch. #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/1N0qrnQYVN
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020
A masterpiece by @DexterLumis at #NXTGAB. pic.twitter.com/3gSbDp64eA
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 2, 2020
