Dexter Lumis & Indi Hartwell Get ‘Engaged’ on WWE NXT

InDex are putting a ring on it, getting engaged on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. After their win over Robert Stone and Jessie Kamea on tonight’s episode of NXT, Indi Hartwell got on one knee and proposed to Dexter Lumis. Lumis nodded to accept.

Indi’s guardians in Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were none too happy about the development of Indi and Dexter’s relationship in a segment before the match and proposal, trying to talk some sense into Hartwell to no avail. You can see some pics and a clip from the segments below: