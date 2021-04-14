WWE News: Dexter Lumis Carries Indi Hartwell Away on NXT, Leon Ruff Attacks Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

– Indi Hartwell got Dexter Lumis to come to her rescue on NXT, thanks to a little bit of chicanery. During the mixed eight-man tag match on Tuesday’s show, Hartwell — who has been hot under the collar for Lumis for a while now — took an opportunity to play dead on the side of the ring. When Lumis saw her, he picked her up and carried her off. On their way out, Hartwell looked over her shoulder and gave a little wink:

– Leon Ruff may have lost to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on this week’s show, but he’s not done with Scott yet. During an interview after the match in the back, Scott was attacked by Ruff, who laid his rival out and had to be yelled at to go by officials: