wrestling / News
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Makes NXT Re-Debut, Sam Roberts Does Commentary For NXT
– Dexter Lumis debuted (again) on this week’s episode of NXT. Lumis, who appeared briefly on TV last summer, made his return in a match billed as his debut and defeated Jake Atlas. You can see the video below:
– Sam Roberts did commentary for this week’s episode of NXT, and noted on Twitter that Triple H decided to give him the broadcast job for the night:
Big night folks!@TripleH has decided to make a dream come true & put yours truly in the NXT commentary booth tonight.
Tune in for a North American Championship Triple Threat Match, a women’s gauntlet match, & the Last Professional Broadcaster behind the mic.
8pm et on USA! pic.twitter.com/GPePcSip3K
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 1, 2020
Thanks everybody, and I do mean everybody. What a night. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/NxWG7cqzfx
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order
- Jim Ross On What He Would Have Advised Vince McMahon to Do About WrestleMania, Not Feeling ‘The Buzz’ For This Year’s Show
- Brodie Lee & Chris Jericho Discuss the Difficulty of Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon When He Eats, Vince’s Reaction to Seeing Bludgeon Bros. Gear
- Jake Roberts Says ‘Chumps’ Like Shawn Michaels Needed WWE Title Because Nobody Thought He Was Tough, Says He & Bret Hart Were The ‘Worst’ Champions