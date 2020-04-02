WWE News: Dexter Lumis Makes NXT Re-Debut, Sam Roberts Does Commentary For NXT

– Dexter Lumis debuted (again) on this week’s episode of NXT. Lumis, who appeared briefly on TV last summer, made his return in a match billed as his debut and defeated Jake Atlas. You can see the video below:

– Sam Roberts did commentary for this week’s episode of NXT, and noted on Twitter that Triple H decided to give him the broadcast job for the night:

Big night folks!@TripleH has decided to make a dream come true & put yours truly in the NXT commentary booth tonight. Tune in for a North American Championship Triple Threat Match, a women’s gauntlet match, & the Last Professional Broadcaster behind the mic. 8pm et on USA! pic.twitter.com/GPePcSip3K — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 1, 2020