wrestling / News

WWE News: Dexter Lumis Makes NXT Re-Debut, Sam Roberts Does Commentary For NXT

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dexter Lumis

– Dexter Lumis debuted (again) on this week’s episode of NXT. Lumis, who appeared briefly on TV last summer, made his return in a match billed as his debut and defeated Jake Atlas. You can see the video below:

– Sam Roberts did commentary for this week’s episode of NXT, and noted on Twitter that Triple H decided to give him the broadcast job for the night:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dexter Lumis, NXT, Sam Roberts, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading