Dexter Lumis Returns on Tonight’s NXT (Clip)

The one and only Dexter Lumis is back, having made his return on tonight’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s show, Cameron Grimes was wandering around backstage looking for William Regal after Ridge Holland beat him down in the ring. Lumis appeared suddenly in Grimes’ face, only to have Grimes insult him and tell him to get out of the way and keep walking.

Lumis has been off WWE TV since he suffered an ankle injury in August that led to his being removed from the match to crown a new NXT North American Champion at NXT Takeover XXX.