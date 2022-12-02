Dexter Lumis Teases Appearance At Tonight’s NXT Live Event

Fresh off earning his new WWE contract, Dexter Lumis has teased an appearance at tonight’s NXT live event. The silent WWE star, who beat The Miz on Raw to “win” a contract, shared a video promoting tonight’s live event in Jacksonville, as you can see below. Shawn Michaels also retweeted the post and confirmed that “It looks like @DexterWWE is coming to town.”

Lumis is of course an NXT alumnus and his in-storyline love interest Indi Hartwell remains on the NXT brand. The last time Lumis was seen in NXT was when he made an appearance on the August 23rd episode to console Hartwell after a loss to Blair Davenport. He was carted off by security at the time but left Hartwell with a message that said goodbye “for now.”