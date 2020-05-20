Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong Added to Tonight’s NXT

– Per WWE.com, another match has been added to tonight’s NXT on the USA Network. It will be Dexter Lumis taking on Roderick Strong. Here’s the full announcement:

Roderick Strong looks to take out Dexter Lumis

While the NXT Universe still might not be sure what exactly to make of Dexter Lumis, The Undisputed ERA see him as their newest enemy. But can Roderick Strong solve the black-and-gold brand’s most chilling Superstar when he steps in the ring with Lumis?

NXT Champion Adam Cole and company began having problems with Lumis last month. Cole & Strong seemed to essentially find themselves in a Handicap Match against The Velveteen Dream after Damian Priest took out Keith Lee, but Lumis stepped in as Dream’s partner in impromptu fashion and helped Dream pin Cole.

The enigmatic Lumis again turned up at Cole’s NXT Title defense against Dream two weeks later, this time to thwart Strong and Bobby Fish’s attempted interference.

As a result, NXT’s most dominant faction is tapping The Messiah of the Backbreaker as its chosen mercenary. But will Lumis turn the hunter into the hunted?