Dexter Lumis Appears In Wyatt Sicks Video On WWE Raw

The latest Wyatt Sicks video aired on tonight’s Raw and focused on Dexter Lumis. Monday night’s show featured a VHS-style video for Lumis, as you can see below.

The video featured Lumis in a trance-like state as the voiceover said that he was “A man just looking for mercy. They bult their empire next to the sea. They laughed as they watched you drown but there’s freedom in sinking. Look at what you’ve become. Tell me, brother. Tell me. What should they do when the buzzards start circling?”

You can see the video below. It was also announced that Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers will face Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan on next week’s show.