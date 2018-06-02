Dezmond Xavier Discusses Impact’s New Direction, The X-Division, More

Dezmond Xavier recently spoke with the Wrestling Epicenter about Impact Wrestling’s new direction, the X-Division, and much more. Here are some highlights…

Larger talent working in the X Division of late: “I am still a firm believer that it is not about weight limits, it is about no limits. If you feel you can stretch the boundaries of reality, go ahead and step into the X Division and lets see what you can do! Brian Cage felt he can and has proven he can do so. It definitely goes to show it isn’t about size, it is about what you can do.”

Having zero fear in doing high risk moves: “I kind of walked in with that mind set being influenced by some of the smaller guys and the X Division stars. Seeing the capabilities of the human body, I just went for it! I have a fearless nature so I was ready to dive in and see what my body could and couldn’t do. I think that is what put me in the position I’m in right now. I do know what my body is capable of doing and I’m capable of doing more. When the time is right, I do plan on bringing that out.”

Impact working with outside companies: “I think that it is awesome. Unity in wrestling is something that I’ve always hoped would come about more. Instead of us trying to belittle someone else’s craft, lets uplift it! Ultimately, it is bettering overall wrestling. The unity between companies and breaking that fourth wall and it is going to reap beautiful benefits for multiple parties.”

Impact Wrestling’s new direction under Scott D’Amore and Don Callis: “I one-hundred percent support it. It is moving us towards our ultimate goal which is to be seen by more fans so they can have an appreciation for a different style of wrestling – New stars, new things to be seen! Just, different! We’re here to show you that wrestling is not just one way. There is another way you can have your ice cream, there is another way you can have your pizza, there is another way you can have your chicken wings. There is another way you can enjoy something you’ve been watching for a lot of years. It might be the way that you like it initially but, hey, you might come around to it!”