Dezmond Xavier Talks Teaming With Zachary Wentz & The Changes to Indie Wrestling

Dezmond Xavier recently spoke with Fightful , discussing working with Zachary Wentz, the ongoing changes to indie wrestling and more…

On pairing up with Zachary Wentz: “From the moment we met, we just had this connection. We both wanted to leave our mark in some way on wrestling – whether it be singles or eventually tag team. We built a healthy sibling-like rivalry that kept pushing both of us to work harder and become better. Just two kids with a common goal and we won’t stop until we accomplish that.”

On how the constant changes in the independent scene can be a positive: “It’s inevitable. But the great thing about professional wrestling is that it’s a revolving door of talent. There are guys and girls that you haven’t heard about because they have been patiently waiting for their opportunity. With the new signings, this gives those men and women the chance to shine in a light they never had because it was occupied by the previous class.”