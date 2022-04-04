wrestling / News
DFW All-Pro Good Morning, Rise & Shine Results 4.3.22: Billie Starkz Defends Title, More
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
DFW All-Pro’s latest show Good Morning, Rise & Shine took place on Sunday with Billie Starkz, Lufisto and more in action.
You can see the results below from the Arlington, Texas show which aired on Title Match Network, per Fightful:
* Killa Kate def. Viva Van
* Jessica James def. Danika Della Rouge
* Danni Bee def. Zoey Skye
* 2econd Wrestling Championship: Billie Starkz def. Rache Chanel
* ROW Diamonds Division Championship: Raychell Rose def. Hyan
* LuFisto def. Alejandra The Lion
* DFW All Pro Women’s Championship: Holidead def. Janai Kai and Tootie Lynn
