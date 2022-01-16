Diamante Added to Terminus Show

AEW star Diamante is set to be part of the first Terminus show, scheduled to take place at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, GA tomorrow, January 16th. She will face Janai Kai, who was originally set to face Liiza Hall. Hall was pulled from the show due to a travel conflict.

Terminus is the new promotion from Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black, announced after ROH confirmed it was going on hiatus until April of 2022.

The show will air on FITE TV.

The updated card is below.

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander for the Interim ROH World Title

* Baron Black vs. Bandido for the ROH World Title

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan for the Impact Digital Media Title

* Diamante vs. Janai Kai

* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin

* Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal

* Daniel Garcia vs. JDX vs. Khash vs. Adam Priest

* Dante & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi