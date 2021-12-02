wrestling / News
Diamond Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced matches for next week’s Dynamite including the return of the Diamond Battle Royale. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on TNT:
* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver
* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho
Huge lineups for #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT & #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island next Wednesday!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/9LZCKLR8Gm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021
