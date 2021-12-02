Diamond Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for next week’s Dynamite including the return of the Diamond Battle Royale. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on TNT:

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* Jamie Hayter vs. Riho

