Diamond Dallas Page Recalls Meeting Logan Paul, Says He’s ‘The Nicest Guy’

Diamond Dallas Page recently recalled first meeting Logan Paul and how it led into a second meeting under similar circumstances. DDP appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and weighed in on the celebrity WWE star; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On first meeting Paul: “When I first met him, it was the Mania [in Dallas]. He walked into the elevator and I was like, ‘Hey man! Man, I’ve gotta tell you, I’m blown away by what you’ve done so far but keep up that great work. Wanna get a picture?’, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I go to put the Diamond Cutter sign up and he goes, ‘I can’t do that.’ I go, ‘You can’t do that?’, and he goes, ‘Well, it’s a gang sign.’ It’s really not, I’m not gonna start this, I’m not gonna debate this so I put it down. So later, I talked about it when I was doing the podcast with Jake [Roberts] and it kind of took off on the internet.”

On the running into him at this year’s WrestleMania: “So now it’s Mania in LA and I’m on the elevator and who walks in? [laughs] Logan Paul walks in and I go, ‘Hey bro, we gotta stop meeting like this’, and he goes, ‘Oh my god, oh my god, dude I am so sorry. You’re a legend, you’re a legend.’ He was so apologetic. I said, ‘Can we take a picture now [with the Diamond cutter] and I said, ‘Absolutely.’

“The bottom line, [he is] just the nicest guy. I watch him in that ring, Triple H had said to me that he has no business being that good. But he is such an amazing athlete and entertainer and like, daredevil. When I saw him and Ricochet at the [Royal Rumble], that deal where they did the flying belly to belly, crossbody in mid-air, there’s so much room for failure that you have to perform at [a high] level to do shit like that. Ricochet is used to doing it all the time, he’s a thoroughbred, so is Logan Paul. He can do it the way he’s doing it and know how to be the heel.”