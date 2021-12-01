wrestling / News
Diamond Dallas Page Announced as Next Broken Skull Sessions Guest
December 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Peacock has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be the next guest for host Steve Austin on The Broken Skull Sessions. The new episode will debut on the streaming service on Sunday, December 19.
Jeff Hardy was the guest on last month’s episode, which was released on Thanksgiving Day. The new episode featuring DDP will be streaming on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
Diamond Dallas Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Over his career spanning WCW and WWE, he became WCW World Champion, US champion, and he later became tag team champion and European champion in WWE.
