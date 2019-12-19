Diamond Dallas Page Announces He’s Getting Divorced

– Diamond Dallas Page has announced that he and his wife are getting divorced. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to note that the two have decided to divorce after a three-month separation.

The post notes that there was no infidelity and that they are “parting as friends,” adding, “While we both love each other, we recognize that we are two strong-willed people who will be happier if we part.”

The couple were married on July 25th, 2015.