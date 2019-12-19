wrestling / News
Diamond Dallas Page Announces He’s Getting Divorced
– Diamond Dallas Page has announced that he and his wife are getting divorced. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to note that the two have decided to divorce after a three-month separation.
The post notes that there was no infidelity and that they are “parting as friends,” adding, “While we both love each other, we recognize that we are two strong-willed people who will be happier if we part.”
The couple were married on July 25th, 2015.
To our Family, Friends and Fans; it is with deep love and respect for you all that we put out this announcement. We ask that you keep our family in your thoughts, and respect our privacy during this time. We will not be making any other statements regarding this matter. DDP pic.twitter.com/dTu2qlVgZU
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) December 18, 2019
