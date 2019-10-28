– Diamond Dallas Page recently joined Wrestling INC’s WINCLY podcast to talk a variety of subjects. Highlights are below.

On Appearing For AEW: “I wasn’t supposed to be at the AEW show but Cody called me the day before. He goes, ‘Hey, can you do this?’ I go, ‘Yeah okay. I really don’t see it happening [with another match]. Some Diamond Cutters – I have plenty of those left in me. But actually working? I’m gonna say no right now because I’d have to get paid to take any kind of bumps [laughs]…If [Cody] needs me to do something, then I’m gonna do it. Getting in the ring? I want the young boys to do their thing. These are the superstars where if I can help them get any cred – I did it back in the TNA days when they brought back me and Scott and Kev – that’s what got them on Spike. These guys are already on TNT.”

On AEW Stars Trying DDPY: “The one guy I really wanna f***ing help and we talk every once in a while, my fellow Jersey boy – that crazy bastard Joey Janela,” said Page. “I walked by him last night and was like, ‘Ice bro. Ice. Ice. Ice.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah I’m gonna ice and I swear to God in November I’m gonna start doing your program.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ But Santana and Ortiz are gonna come down and work with me. That gives me the most joy because I know it’s gonna help them prevent injury and help them later as well as now.”

On His Theme: “I was trying to do another rip off of Smells Like Teen Spirit because I wanted to bring that WCW feel…I came out to that and did that slow walk and it was electric. Half of the people already had their hands in the sign of the Diamond Cutter and when I threw it up, the other half did. It was a hell of a pop.”