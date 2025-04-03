Diamond Dallas Page On Cody Rhodes’ Gutsy Decision To Leave WWE

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Diamond Dallas Page talked about Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave WWE and become who he is today. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes’ gutsy decision to leave WWE: “I’m proud of him. More than anything, he talked — he and I were sharing stories about it when he left WWE. It takes guts and balls to literally walk away. Which, I don’t know how much money he was making then, but I bet it’s about half a million bucks. And you say, ‘No, you know what? I want my release. Because I see myself here, you see me here, and I gotta go on this journey.'”

On Rhodes’ current WWE status: “Before we started this, me and you were talking about Cody leaving originally, and what balls that took. That guaranteed money as Stardust. Cody Rhodes to go off and become the biggest star in the world right now. That, who would have seen that coming?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.